TasteNFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $353,230.00 (TASTE)

TasteNFT (TASTE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One TasteNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TasteNFT has a market capitalization of $353,230.00 and approximately $38,026.00 worth of TasteNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TasteNFT has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TasteNFT Profile

TasteNFT’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. TasteNFT’s total supply is 609,963,540,332,784 coins. The Reddit community for TasteNFT is https://reddit.com/r/TasteNFT. TasteNFT’s official website is tastenfts.com. TasteNFT’s official Twitter account is @tastenft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TasteNFT is a registered business in Illinois in the United States devoted to developing a decentralized ecosystem to provide low-cost solutions for the various financial markets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Within this ecosystem, TasteNFT will focus its efforts on selected areas to target the specific needs of the BSC community in the NFT (non-fungible token) and crypto space.With this objective in mind, TasteNFT is driven by two native tokens on BSC – $TASTE and $DESIRE. Together these tokens offer community members two complementary options, a store of value ($TASTE) and a trading currency ($DESIRE). Both tokens will be equally integrated within the TasteNFT ecosystem across different applications.”

