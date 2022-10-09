TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading 3.7% Higher

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Macedonia, Latvia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

