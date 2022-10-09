TBCC Price Up 21.2% This Week (TBCC)

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. TBCC has a total market capitalization of $23.70 million and $372,133.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TBCC token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TBCC has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TBCC Profile

TBCC (TBCC) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @tbcc_ex and its Facebook page is accessible here. TBCC’s official website is www.tbcctoken.com. The official message board for TBCC is tbcc-com.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TBCC

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC (TBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TBCC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TBCC is 0.02340091 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,857.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tbcctoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TBCC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TBCC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

