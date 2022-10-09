TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver Purchases 4,997,878 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SNX stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $81.06 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

