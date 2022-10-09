Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.14.

Temenos Trading Down 0.1 %

TMSNY stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $168.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

