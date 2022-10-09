Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 63

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.14.

Temenos Stock Performance

TMSNY opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

