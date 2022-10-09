TEN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $479,703.59 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, TEN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One TEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a market capitalization of $479,703.59 and approximately $9,362.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About TEN

TEN (TENFI) is a token. It launched on May 12th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 tokens. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEN is ten.finance. TEN’s official message board is medium.com/tenfinance. The Reddit community for TEN is https://reddit.com/r/tenfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN (TENFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TEN has a current supply of 256,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TEN is 0.0092703 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $558.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ten.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

