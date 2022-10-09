Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

