Tenshi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,809.00 (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Tenshi has a market cap of $591,896.76 and $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenshi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenshi has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tenshi Profile

Tenshi was first traded on July 30th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 572,188,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,183,088 tokens. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @tenshicoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenshi is kishuinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/kishuinu. Tenshi’s official website is tenshicoin.io.

Tenshi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenshi (TENSHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tenshi has a current supply of 572,188,249.313 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenshi is 0.00105748 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenshicoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

