TERA Price Down 2.6% This Week (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $558,803.53 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Profile

TERA launched on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official message board for TERA is terafoundation.org/blog. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA (TERA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate TERA through the process of mining. TERA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,711,128 in circulation. The last known price of TERA is 0.00066119 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terafoundation.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars.

