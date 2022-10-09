Ternoa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.40 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,157,769 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official message board is medium.com/ternoa. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @ternoa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ternoa is www.ternoa.com.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa (CAPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ternoa has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 651,975,677.7100033 in circulation. The last known price of Ternoa is 0.01123252 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $247,858.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ternoa.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

