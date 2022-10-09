Terra (LUNA) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $321.77 million and approximately $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00012985 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009767 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012907 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra (LUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Terra has a current supply of 1,004,262,701 with 127,475,474.310907 in circulation. The last known price of Terra is 2.50835488 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $65,133,551.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.