Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $42.59 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

