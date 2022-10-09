Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,003.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

