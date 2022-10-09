Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 238

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tesco has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

