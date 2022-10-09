Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,646 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 78,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.