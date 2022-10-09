Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TXT opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile



Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

