Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXT. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

