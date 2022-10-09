The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 513,597 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $118,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

BK opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

