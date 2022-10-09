The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,764.29 ($57.57).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,281 ($39.64) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,698.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,888.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). Also, insider Andy Kemp acquired 2,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

