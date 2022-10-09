THE BIG FIVE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4,444.19 (TBF)

THE BIG FIVE (TBF) traded 99.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One THE BIG FIVE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THE BIG FIVE has traded 99.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. THE BIG FIVE has a market capitalization of $4,444.19 and approximately $16,451.00 worth of THE BIG FIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

THE BIG FIVE’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. THE BIG FIVE’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for THE BIG FIVE is thebig5nft.com. THE BIG FIVE’s official Twitter account is @thebigfivenft.

According to CryptoCompare, “THE BIG FIVE (TBF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. THE BIG FIVE has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THE BIG FIVE is 0.00022223 USD and is up 22,535.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thebig5nft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THE BIG FIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THE BIG FIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THE BIG FIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

