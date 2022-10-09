The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $218.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 189,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.