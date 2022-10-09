The Commission Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CMSN)

The Commission (CMSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. The Commission has a total market capitalization of $137,202.40 and $71,574.00 worth of The Commission was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Commission has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One The Commission token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Commission

The Commission’s genesis date was April 4th, 2022. The Commission’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,879,799 tokens. The Commission’s official Twitter account is @thecmsn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Commission’s official website is thecommission.xyz.

Buying and Selling The Commission

According to CryptoCompare, “The Commission (CMSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Commission has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Commission is 0.00014001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $32,161.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecommission.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Commission directly using U.S. dollars.

