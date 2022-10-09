The Crypto You (MILK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $252,258.00

The Crypto You (MILK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One The Crypto You token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Crypto You has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. The Crypto You has a total market cap of $252,258.00 and $10,564.00 worth of The Crypto You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Crypto You alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Crypto You Profile

The Crypto You launched on December 4th, 2021. The Crypto You’s total supply is 24,673,856,038 tokens. The official message board for The Crypto You is thecryptoyou.medium.com. The Crypto You’s official Twitter account is @thecryptoyou and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Crypto You’s official website is thecryptoyou.io.

Buying and Selling The Crypto You

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto You (MILK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Crypto You has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Crypto You is 0.00000974 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,365.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecryptoyou.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto You directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto You should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto You using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto You Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto You and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.