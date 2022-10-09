The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.72

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.72 and traded as low as $38.21. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 52,544 shares trading hands.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

