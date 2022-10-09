The Dragon Gate Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KOI)

The Dragon Gate (KOI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, The Dragon Gate has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar. The Dragon Gate has a market capitalization of $31,535.04 and $11,890.00 worth of The Dragon Gate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Dragon Gate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Dragon Gate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.51 or 0.99949962 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022280 BTC.

The Dragon Gate Token Profile

The Dragon Gate is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2022. The Dragon Gate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Dragon Gate’s official message board is medium.com/@thedragongate.eth. The official website for The Dragon Gate is thedragongate.io. The Dragon Gate’s official Twitter account is @thedragongate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Dragon Gate Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dragon Gate (KOI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Dragon Gate has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Dragon Gate is 0.00003154 USD and is down -19.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,258.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thedragongate.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Dragon Gate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Dragon Gate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Dragon Gate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Dragon Gate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Dragon Gate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.