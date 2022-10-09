The Essential Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ESC)

The Essential Coin (ESC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. The Essential Coin has a total market capitalization of $181,494.08 and approximately $73,232.00 worth of The Essential Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Essential Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Essential Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Essential Coin Profile

The Essential Coin was first traded on December 16th, 2021. The Essential Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Essential Coin is https://reddit.com/r/TheEssentialCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Essential Coin’s official website is theessentialcoin.org. The Essential Coin’s official Twitter account is @essentialesc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Essential Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Essential Coin (ESC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Essential Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Essential Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $151.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theessentialcoin.org/.”

