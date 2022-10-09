The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.15).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.77.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

