The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

First of Long Island Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

