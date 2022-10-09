The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $28.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hippo to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of HIPO opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Hippo has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $374.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. Analysts expect that Hippo will post -12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $59,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hippo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hippo by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,532 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

