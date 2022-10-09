The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $114.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.01 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.90.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.