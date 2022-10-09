The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

