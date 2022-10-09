The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
