The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $429.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $395.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.47.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $301.08 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.