The Graph Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.12 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $663.39 million and approximately $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Graph has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,900,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of The Graph is 0.09628136 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $10,389,496.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thegraph.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.