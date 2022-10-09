The Killbox (KBOX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

The Killbox (KBOX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. The Killbox has a market cap of $79,226.63 and $13,688.00 worth of The Killbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Killbox token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Killbox has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Killbox Token Profile

The Killbox launched on November 6th, 2021. The Killbox’s total supply is 6,434,792,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,309,084 tokens. The Killbox’s official Twitter account is @thekillboxgame. The Killbox’s official website is www.thekillboxgame.com.

The Killbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Killbox (KBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Killbox has a current supply of 6,434,792,325 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Killbox is 0.00009305 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,959.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thekillboxgame.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Killbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Killbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Killbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

