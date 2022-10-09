The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

