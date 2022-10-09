The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

LEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

