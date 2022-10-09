The Monopolist Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4,227.08 (MONO)

The Monopolist (MONO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. The Monopolist has a market cap of $4,227.08 and $23,085.00 worth of The Monopolist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Monopolist token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Monopolist has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,489.88 or 0.99994034 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022270 BTC.

The Monopolist Profile

The Monopolist (CRYPTO:MONO) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2021. The Monopolist’s official Twitter account is @mononftsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Monopolist is https://reddit.com/r/mononfts. The Monopolist’s official website is themonopolist.io.

Buying and Selling The Monopolist

According to CryptoCompare, “The Monopolist (MONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Monopolist has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Monopolist is 0.0001348 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://themonopolist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Monopolist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Monopolist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Monopolist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

