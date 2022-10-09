The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $123.76 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

