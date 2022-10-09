The Recharge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58,651.76 (RCG)

The Recharge (RCG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, The Recharge has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One The Recharge token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Recharge has a total market capitalization of $58,651.76 and $338,812.00 worth of The Recharge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Recharge

The Recharge was first traded on September 1st, 2021. The official message board for The Recharge is medium.com/therecharge. The Recharge’s official Twitter account is @therecharge_ad. The official website for The Recharge is www.therecharge.io.

Buying and Selling The Recharge

According to CryptoCompare, “The Recharge (RCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Recharge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Recharge is 0.48590332 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $474,756.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therecharge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Recharge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Recharge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Recharge using one of the exchanges listed above.

