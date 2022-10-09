The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 715 ($8.64).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 3.2 %

SGE opened at GBX 696.80 ($8.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 721.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,488.57. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.