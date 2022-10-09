The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Southern by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

SO opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

