The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

