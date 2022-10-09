The Swappery Trading Down 28.3% This Week (SWPR)

The Swappery (SWPR) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, The Swappery has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. The Swappery has a market cap of $846.55 and $42,674.00 worth of The Swappery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Swappery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Swappery Token Profile

The Swappery’s genesis date was March 8th, 2022. The Swappery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. The official website for The Swappery is www.the-swappery.com. The Swappery’s official Twitter account is @theswappery. The official message board for The Swappery is theswappery.medium.com.

The Swappery Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swappery (SWPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Swappery has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Swappery is 0.00034601 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.the-swappery.com/.”

