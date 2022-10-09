The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One The Three Kingdoms token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Three Kingdoms has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Three Kingdoms has a market cap of $73,686.94 and $10,721.00 worth of The Three Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Three Kingdoms alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Three Kingdoms Token Profile

The Three Kingdoms launched on October 5th, 2021. The Three Kingdoms’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,571,429 tokens. The Three Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @playttk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Three Kingdoms’ official website is ttk.gg. The official message board for The Three Kingdoms is medium.com/@playttk. The Reddit community for The Three Kingdoms is https://reddit.com/r/PlayTTK.

Buying and Selling The Three Kingdoms

According to CryptoCompare, “The Three Kingdoms (TTK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Three Kingdoms has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Three Kingdoms is 0.00155065 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,285.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttk.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Three Kingdoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Three Kingdoms should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Three Kingdoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Three Kingdoms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Three Kingdoms and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.