The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

