The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.33).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,465 ($17.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,519.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,219.70. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

