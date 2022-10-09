Theos (THEOS) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theos (THEOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Theos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theos has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Theos has a market capitalization of $100,983.01 and approximately $10,757.00 worth of Theos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theos Profile

Theos was first traded on September 2nd, 2021. Theos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,500,000 tokens. Theos’ official Twitter account is @theos_fi?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theos is https://reddit.com/r/theosnft. Theos’ official website is theos.fi. Theos’ official message board is medium.com/theos-fi.

Theos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theos (THEOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Theos has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Theos is 0.00020969 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,350.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theos.fi/.”

