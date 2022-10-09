Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCBX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $227.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,835,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.