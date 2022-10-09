Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCBX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $227.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,835,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
