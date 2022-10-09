ThreeFold Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $14,979.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,535,729 tokens. ThreeFold’s official message board is threefold.io/blog. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is https://reddit.com/r/threefold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThreeFold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThreeFold (TFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ThreeFold has a current supply of 476,220,974 with 81,181,457 in circulation. The last known price of ThreeFold is 0.03041226 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,916.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threefold.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

